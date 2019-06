ప్రజా తీర్పును తప్పుపడుతూ టీడీపీ పోస్టర్లు .. సెల్ఫ్ గోల్ వేసుకుంటున్న టీడీపీ

English summary

A poster of Telugu Desam party supporters which reads the line "Abhivruddini Kolpoyina Andhra Pradesh Prajalu" (AP people lost their growth) is currently doing rounds everywhere on the internet. That was actually set up by TDP leaders of a village and these statements are now putting the party in a more embarrassing situation.One look at the poster implies how TDP cadres are trying to blame 'people' that they have voted for a wrong person like YS Jagan. And that explains how TDP folks cannot give respect to people's mandate. Is it that only cycle party could do some sort of justice to AP but not anyone else? Now that YS Jagan took reigns as AP Chief Minister very recently, one should give at least a year time to find out what exactly he will do to the state.