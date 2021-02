మరోమారు చంద్రబాబుపై విరుచుకుపడ్డ రోజా .. లోకేష్ కు చురకలు

English summary

Nagari MLA, APIIC chairman Roja again outraged on Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Roja took part in MP Vijayasai Reddy 's steel conservation campaign against the privatization of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam today, said chandrababu had done nothing but come to Visakhapatnam and shed crocodile tears. Roja warned that Lokesh in Mangalagiri and Chandrababu in Kuppam had been betrayed by the people and if they did more, they would also get shock in Visakhapatnam Corporation elections.