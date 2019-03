రామజన్మభూమి-బాబ్రీ మసీదు భూ వివాదాన్ని పరిష్కరించాల్సిన బాధ్యత ఈ ముగ్గురి మీదే: ఎవరు వాళ్లు?

English summary

Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India. He was born on 23 July 1951, in Karaikudi, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu. He enrolled as an advocate on 20 August 1975, after which he began practicing labour law. On 2 March 2000, he was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court. He became a member of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and was appointed to serve as the acting Chief Justice two months later. In September 2011, he was named as the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. On 2 April 2012, he was named to the Supreme Court of India. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian, spiritual leader and an ambassador of peace and human values. Through his life and work, Sri Sri has inspired millions around the world with a vision of a stress-free, violence-free world. He has designed programs that provide techniques and tools to live a deeper, more joyous life and has established nonprofit organizations that recognize the human identity beyond the boundaries of gender, race, nationality, and religion. Sriram Panchu is a senior advocate and mediator. He is a founder of The Mediation Chambers, which offers services in mediation and med-arb. He is the president of the Association of Indian Mediators and a director on the board of the International Mediation Institute.