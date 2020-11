Bihar elections.. నితీష్ కుమార్ పెద్ద పల్టూరామ్.. ముంగేర్ ఘటనపై నోరు మెదపరేం : చిరాగ్ పాశ్వాన్ ఫైర్

English summary

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who has been relentlessly attacking Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the campaign for the Bihar assembly elections, on Monday fired a new jibe and slammed the Janata Dal(United) leader over the incident of police firing in Munger. “He (Kumar) is known as Palturam as he was against Lalu Prasad Yadav and then formed a government with him in 2015,” Paswan said.