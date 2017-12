జనాభా పెరుగుదల వల్లే: ముంబై ప్రమాదంపై హేమమాలిని

National

Srinivas G

English summary

BJP MP Hema Malini today blamed Mumbai's "high population" for this morning's deadly fire in a restaurant on the Kamala Mills premises. "It's not that the police aren't doing their job. They do a great job. But the population is so high. When Bombay ends, another city should begin. But the city keeps extending," she said to reporters.