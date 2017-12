గుజరాత్ ఎన్నికలు: గెలుపు ఓటములపై వేరుశనగ ప్రభావం, పాటిదార్ల ఆందోళనకు కారణమిదే!

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Lakshman Dobariya of Jasdan in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat has seen his realisation drop from Rs 1,200 per 20 kg of groundnut to Rs 600 per 20 kg in the past five years. Although the state government announced a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 900 per 20 kg right before the Assembly elections in the state,