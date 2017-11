భారతీయ విద్యార్థులకు బంపర్ ఆఫర్! ఆస్ట్రేలియాకు ఇక ఈజీగా...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Australian Government has included India in the Low Risk category (category-2). This will provide relief to Indian students. It will be easy for them to get admission in Australia‘s 40 universities. Visa rules of Indian students also have become simpler. Nepal and Sri Lanka are also in this category with India. In 2008, India was included into the High Risk category. Things were that the students of India could take visas only after easily enrolling in 8-10 Universities. These institutions also included University of Technology Sydney, Melbourne University, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, University of New South Wales among others.