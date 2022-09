During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22.



Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022