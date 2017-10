సంస్కరణ ప్రభావం సానుకూలమే: ఆర్థిక మంత్రి జైట్లీ భరోసా

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said Indian economy has seen fastest growth for over past three years. Jaitley said this at a stock taking meet of Indian economy which the finance minister is holding along with key officials in his ministry. Jaitley while defending Modi government's strong decisions like GST and demonetisation said when structural reforms are rolled out, in their natural course, some problems will be there. But in the long term, there are benefits. "GST is the biggest reform which has curbed corruption substantially," Jaitley said.