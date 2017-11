జయలలిత మృతి: ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, గవర్నర్, పన్నీర్ సెల్వంను విచారణ చెయ్యాలి, పిటిషన్!

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

Two senior state government doctors on Thursday appeared before the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which is probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hosptia dean Dr Narayana Babu and Dr Mayivahanan appeared before the judge based on summons issued to them and answered to the queries raised by him.