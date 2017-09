పెళ్లి చేసుకుంటానని చెప్పి ఆరేళ్లపాటు సహజీవనం చేసి...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Police arrested a 32-year-old medico from hadapsar, Pune on Friday on charges of cheating a nursing student by living together upto six years with the promise of marrying her. According to police officer Supriya, The Medico also taken Rs.3 lakhs from the nursing student for his father's health needs. After living together upto 6 years.. he married another woman also. Based on Nursing Student's complaint, police taken the medico into their custody and filed a case against him.