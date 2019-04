English summary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination banknotes, in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, bearing the signature of the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das. "The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage," a statement by the RBI said. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.