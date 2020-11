Sabarimala : అయ్యప్ప మాలధారులపై కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్ ... శబరిమలకు వెళ్ళే భక్తుల సంఖ్య ఈ సారి తక్కువే !!

English summary

Every year Ayyappa Devotees who has taken deeksha wear Ayyappa Swami Mala and perform rituals with utmost devotion especially in the southern states. However this year many people were reluctant to wear Ayyappa mala due to corona. Given the high intensity of corona in India, especially in the state of Kerala, it is estimated that the number of devotees going to Sabarimala will be lower this time as compared to the past.