National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India’s largest state-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it has reduced interest rates for retail loans in order to boost lending.‍​The bank has cut the interest rate on home loans by 5 basis points (bps) to 8.30% per annum—the lowest rate for home loans in the market. The new rate is effective 1 November.