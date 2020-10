షాకింగ్ .. ప్రజా కోర్టు నిర్వహించి మరీ సొంత కమాండర్ ను హతమార్చిన మావోయిస్ట్ లు

English summary

The Maoist-led Dandakaranyam Zone has taken the incident seriously following reports that Maoists have been killing tribals in tribal areas in the Gangur area of ​​Bijapur district in recent times. Local Division Area Committee in-charge, Commander Viza Modiam alias Badru was later convicted after a public court conducted a search for the culprits behind the murder. The Maoists assassinated their own commander, accusing Badru of deliberately killing villagers and taking his own decisions and killing those who were against him.