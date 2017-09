మోడీకి మద్దతుగా బాహుబలి ప్రభాస్ అద్భుతమైన సందేశం

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Baahubali actor Prabhas has joined the list of celebrities from the Indian film industry who have extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachhata Hi Seva" movement. Previously Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma had also supported the project.