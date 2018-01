Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After Three and Half years discrimination continued on Telangana from Union Government. In 2017 - 18 finance minister Arun Jaitley assured that union government will establish 'AIIMS' in Telangana. Since there is no devolopment on this. But last Union Cabinet cleared AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh and Rs.1350 Crores sanctioned.