ఒక ప్రణాళిక ప్రకారమే చేశాడు, నాముందే వాడినీ కాల్చేయాలి: సంధ్య తల్లి ఆక్రోశం

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

"In the same way, infront of my eyes.. Karthik should be Punished" this is the demand of Victim Sandhya Rani's Mother. We already know that Sandhya Rani died in the hands of her jilted lover Karthik in an incident took place at Lalaguda, Secunderabad on Thursday.