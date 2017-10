Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

TRS and Congress workers Throw Chairs at each Other, Video

English summary

There is a spreading a rumour Kamma caste leaders urged to Kcr increase MLA tickets for them in 2019 elections.recently Kamma caste MLA's meeting at Hyderabad. They urged to Kcr increse MLA tickets 6 to 10 in 2019 elections.