మరో పరువు హత్య: ప్రేమ వివాహం చేసుకుందని.. మేనమామలే కాలయములై..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A honour killing was taken place here in Vemulawada of Siricilla Rajanna District on Thursday evening. The girl Rachana(21), her Lover Harish(23) who belongs to Venkatampally village married a month back. This intercaste marriage was not digested to Rachana's relatives. On Thursday evening her 3 uncles attacked the couple with knifes and murdered them. Police suspected threat to the man who helped the couple to marry and they have taken him into their custody.