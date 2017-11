మాటిచ్చిన బాలకృష్ణ: టీలో ‘పతంజలి’, రాందేవ్-కవిత సమక్షంలో ఎంఓయూ, కేటీఆర్ ప్రశంస

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Exactly a year after Acharya Balakrishna promised 'behen' Kavitha Kalvakuntla that the Patanjali group would consider setting up a food processing unit during his trip to Nizamabad, an MoU was signed in Haridwar on Wednesday. The Patanjali group will set up a large food processing industry in the state.