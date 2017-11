దారుణం: అమెరికాలో భారతీయ విద్యార్థి దారుణ హత్య

Nri

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 21-year-old Indian student has been shot dead allegedly by four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, at a grocery store in the US state of California, according to a media report. Dharampreet Singh Jasser was on duty at a grocery store next to a gas station in Fresno city in California on Tuesday night when four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, barged in to loot the store, local daily Fresnobee reported.Jasser reportedly hid behind the cash counter but was shot by one of the four robbers while they were leaving the service station after looting cash and goods, the report said. The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday when a customer who had stopped by to buy some goods, discovered Jasser's body on the floor.