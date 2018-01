సత్తాతోనే కొలువు: లేదంటే ఇంటికే నిపుణులకే ఐటీలో పెద్దపీట..

General

The year 2017 brought about many changes in the IT jobs scenario in India. With automation, machine learning and other emerging technologies becoming the norm at IT firms, certain legacy IT skills became irrelevant. Early in 2017, as reports of mass layoffs at major IT companies started coming in, techies realised that re-skilling is no longer a mere buzzword but a necessity and they are taking measures to learn new tech skills.