Anonymity helps. In a country where social stigma has kept condom use to just 5 per cent of the contraceptive market, Indians ordered 10 lakh in just 69 days since the opening of Free Condom Store.Data from the online store, which was launched on April 28 by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, shows that of the 9.56 lakh condoms they delivered free, 5.14 lakh were requested by communities and NGOs, while the remaining (4.41 lakh) were ordered by individuals. Demand from individuals was seen most in Delhi and Karnataka.