ఈ నేతల చూపు.. జనసేన వైపు? నాయకుల ఆరాటం.. చేరికకు సరైన సమయం!

Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Actor Pawan Kalyan's political party Janasena already started it's subscription process in view of the target of 2019 elections. Soon some prominent leaders also going to join in Janasena, according to the sources. Congress Leaders, Former MPs from Tirupati and Amalapuram.. Chinta Mohan and Harsha Kumar want to join in Janasena. The Day & Time to be announced, That's it.