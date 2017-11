రూ.2 కోట్ల ఆశచూపి పదిలక్షలు టోకరా.: మహిళా ఎమ్మెల్సీని బురిడీ కొట్టించాడు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

T. Balaji Naidu alias Naidu, A 40-year-old man, who recently cheated Congress MLC Akula Lalitha of Rs. 10 lakh posing as an official from Telangana Secretariat, was arrested by sleuths of North Zone Task Force.The accused an ex-employee of the NTPC , called Congress MLC Akula Lalitha in September stating that she was not utilising Rs. 2 crore of Central government funds sanctioned to her. after that Based on a complaint lodged by the MLC’s son Deepak, Cyber Crime Cell of Cyberabad apprehended the accused. He was involved in 30 cheating cases in AP.