బోటు మునక: 36మంది గల్లంతు, ప్రమాదానికి ప్రధాన కారణాలివే!

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Several people are reported missing after a boat capsized in Godavari river in East Godavari district in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The boat was carrying at least 40 tribals returning from a weekly market when it got caught in heavy currents in the river and capsized in between Devipatnam and Varapalli areas in the district.