దుర్గగుడి ఈవో సూర్యకుమారిపై వేటు...నూతన ఈఓగా రామచంద్రమోహన్‌...రహస్య పూజల వివాద ఫలితం...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The AP Government appointed Simhachalam Devasthanam EO Ramchandramohan as vijayawada kanakadurga temple EO. He was ordered to report immediately in duty. Tantric pujas in durga temple disputes background of raising extreme criticisms. In this background, the government has now sacked Surya Kumari, the temple present EO.