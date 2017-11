‘అయోధ్య’పై సయోధ్య దిశగా అడుగులు? ముస్లింలంతా అంగీకరిస్తారా?

National

Lucknow: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad is in talks with all concerned parties in the disputed Ayodhya Ram Mandir and is likely to start construction work for the Ram Mandir soon. This is what President of the Parishad, Narendra Giri, has signalled at and said that his efforts at talks could soon reap results even before the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 2018.