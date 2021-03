కరోనా సెకండ్ వేవ్ ను ఆపాలి , సత్వర నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకోకుంటే కరోనా కంట్రోల్ కష్టం : సీఎంలతో పీఎం మోడీ

English summary

Urging all states and Union territories to take quick and decisive steps against the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the second wave of Corona has to be stopped immediately. Sounding an alert to the states, PM Modi said that 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent in number of cases in the last few weeks. If the outbreak can’t be contained now, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up, the PM said.