National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Election Commission and Facebook on Monday announced a pact under which the social media giant will remind the youth who recently turned 18 to register to vote by sending them reminders on their Facebook profile. Under the campaign, all users who are going to turn 18 between now and December 31 will get a "birthday wish" message on their birthday with a reminder encouraging them to register with the poll panel to vote. To those who have already turned 18 this year, same reminder will be sent on November 30.