బ్రెయిన్ ట్యూమర్ మరియు ఊపిరితిత్తులు ఫెయిలైన కొడుకును కాపాడుకోవడంలో ఓ నిన్సహాయ తండ్రి పోరాటం

Ramesh Babu

My 6-year-old son Anand has been in the hospital kilometres away from home, since the last 210 days. Anand was diagnosed with a condition called ‘Recurrent Anaplastic Brainstem Ependymoma’ in 2014. Since his diagnosis, his brain has shown presence of tumours three times, shattering our world every single time. Seeing my son battle hardships is one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life. Today, my son is breathing with the help of a ventilator, eating with the help of tubes inserted in his mouth, getting medicines directly into his lungs and brain through pipes. He cannot be taken off these machines, they’re keeping him alive.