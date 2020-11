English summary

India on Friday successfully test-fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) air defence system. The air defence missile system was tested from the Balasore flight test range. The missile hit its target directly during the test. The QRSAM, a compact weapon system, comprises two four-walled radars both of which encompass 360-degree coverage, namely, the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, apart from the launcher.