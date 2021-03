ప్రేమించి , సహజీవనం చేసి కాదన్నాడని .. ప్రియుడిపై ప్రియురాలి యాసిడ్ దాడి : ఆగ్రాలో సీన్ రివర్స్

English summary

A man died of severe burns after a woman he was in a relationship with allegedly threw acid on him in a fit of rage as he was getting married to someone else, police said. Sonam, a nurse at a private hospital here, and Devendra, an assistant at a pathology lab, knew each other for a long time and were in a relationship. But she was angry with Devendra as he was going to marry another person,she attacked him with acid, the police added.