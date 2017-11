కొత్త రికార్డులతో ప్రారంభమై.. మధ్యాహ్నానికి చతికిలపడి.. సాయంత్రానికి భారీ నష్టాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 percent lower onTuesday dragged by the Lupin stock which crashed after the pharma firm said US FDA issued a warning letter to company's Goa and Indore sites which would result in likely delay of new product approvals from Goa, Pithampur facilities. While the Sensex closed 360 points or 1.07 percent lower at 33,370 level, the Nifty ended 0.97 percent or 101.65 points points lower at 10,350 level. We look at key highlights, which affected the market today.