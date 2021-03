రైతుల ఆందోళన ఉధృతం.. ఢిల్లీ బోర్డర్లో పలు మార్గాలు మూసివేత , ట్రాఫిక్ మళ్ళింపు

English summary

Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. Between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.