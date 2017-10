ఆహా.. జాక్ పాట్ కొట్టేశారు: 8 మంది భారతీయులకు తలో రూ.1.76 కోట్లు

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Eight Indians are among 10 people who hit a jackpot by winning a whopping dirham 1 million ($2.7 lakh) each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi. The 'Big Ticket Draw' held at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the UAE capital. Besides Indians, the winners include a Canadian man and a Filipina, the only woman in the list. "Currently, I don't have any plans for investments but once I receive the money, I would plan. I am excited," said 43-year-old Chandresh Motivaras, a chief accountant with a jewellery group in Dubai where he has been living since 2005. "I didn't believe when I got a call and thought that somebody is joking with me. But when I got a second call from the organisers, I was pleasantly shocked," Abhaya Kumar Krishnan, a purchasing manager at Spinneys' in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News.