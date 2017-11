చైనాలో ట్రంప్‌ కు ఘన స్వాగతం! కదిలిన మూడు యుద్ధనౌకలు, అయినా తగ్గని కిమ్!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

China also poured on the pomp and pageantry for Trump's arrival on Wednesday. The President and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted at the airport by dozens of jumping children who waved US and Chinese flags. The couple spent the first hours of their visit on a private tour of the Forbidden City, Beijing's ancient imperial palace. It's usually teeming with tourists but was closed to the public for the presidential visit. The Trumps walked alongside Xi and his wife through the historic site and admired artefacts from centuries' past. Trump posed for photos and, with a wave of his hand, joked to Xi about the reporters watching. And he laughed and clapped along during an outdoor opera featuring colourful costumes, martial arts and atonal music.