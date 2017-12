డొక్లామ్ ఎఫెక్ట్: ఇండియన్ ఆర్మీ సరికొత్త ఆలోచన, ఒంటెలతో పహారా

International

The Indian Army, concerned about the presence of Chinese troops near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan trijunction despite troop disengagement after the Doklam stand-off, is planning a pilot project to introduce both double-humped (Bactrian) and single-humped camels as part of overall measures to check intrusion along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh