రిజర్వేషన్లపై రగడ.. 23 శాతమైతే కష్టం.. బీసీ నేతల అల్టిమేటం

Telangana

oi-Vasam

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

BC unions are concerned that the reservation in Panchayat elections is limited to 50 per cent is not sufficient. According to the population estimates, 23.81 percent reservation is inadequate to the BC voters who are about 54 percent. In the Panchayati Raj Act, as per the new law, 60.19 per cent of the reservation was implemented, while the BC's had 34 per cent quota of 3,440 panchayats. But on the basis of 50 percent reservation, BC's will get only 2,409 panchayats as 23.81 per cent. The leaders of the unions warn that there is no compromise on the reduction of BC's reservation.