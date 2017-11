టెక్కీ వారిని అనుసరించింది, అంతా నిమిషంలోనే: ఆ ఇద్దరు తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్నారు

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 25-year-old techie was killed in a road mishap on Wednesday at Road No 10 at Banjara Hills. The victim was identified as Sirisha, a software employee from the city. According to the police, the mishap occurred when the RTC bus, driven in a rash and negligent manner hit Sirisha as she was crossing the road, following which, she suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.