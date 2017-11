అవును ఇది రివర్స్: కారెక్కనున్న కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే సంపత్‌?

Telangana

Swetha

There are rumours that Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar from Congress party willing to join TRS because differences with his senior leader and sitting MLA DK Aruna. State Ministers Harish Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao are trying to suceed this. another side AICC leader Koppula Raju, Sitting MLA's Chinna Reddy and Revant Reddy combindly to try pacifying him.