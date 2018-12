ముందస్తు ఎన్నికల్లో కేసీఆర్ గెలిచి చరిత్ర తిరగరాస్తారా...? హిస్టరీ ఏం చెబుతోంది..?

Telangana

The governments which had moved to the early elections in the telugu states had never made to power again. If one look back to the history, the then Chief ministers of the United Andhra pradesh Kotla, NTR, and Chandrababu naidu all have dissolved the assembly and were defeated in the immediate elections.Now the same situation has arised to the CM of Telangana KCR who dissolved the assembly and went for early polls. Will KCR create a new history or will he also be one among the cms who lost early elections is the debate that is going on in state.