బెజవాడ దుర్గ గుడి అక్రమాల లెక్క తేల్చే పనిలో విజిలెన్స్ అధికారులు .. రెండో రోజు సోదాలు

English summary

Vigilance officers are conducting searches at the Durga temple. Information as to who is doing searches in the engineering department, toll tickets and sarees departments today. Vigilance officials are scrutinizing every file as they have identified massive irregularities in key sections of the Kanaka Durga temple. The matter of transfers of contract employees is also being investigated. It is learned that the inspections are currently underway following complaints of vigilance over security and sanitary tenders related to the Kanakadurga temple.