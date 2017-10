నాలెడ్జ్ సెంటర్: జిల్లాకో ఆఫీసు, 2 ఎకరాల్లో నిర్మాణానికి పవన్‌ ప్లాన్

Grapevine

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After opening a swanky party office in Hyderabad, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is looking for huge campuses, each of about 2 acres area in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. While these campuses will function as Jana Sena offices, regular meetings of the students and intellectuals will also be held. Pawan Kalyan wants them to emerge as knowledge centres.