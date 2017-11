Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Three girl students who are studying seventh class committed attempt to suicide here in Vijayawada on Thursday. While the girls are playing in the school some unknown persons shoot their videos. After that they threatened the girls that they are going to put their morphed videos in the social media. The three girls feared and drank poision mixed cool drink. Staff of the school bring them to the government hospital for treatment.