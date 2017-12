Bizarre

NASA has called a press conference to reveal a breakthrough discovery from its alien-hunting Kepler telescope. The discovery was driven by Google’s machine-learning artificial intelligence software.The announcement will be live-streamed on NASA’s website, according to a press release. It will take place Thursday, December 14 at 1 p.m. EST. The Kepler telescope—which launched in 2009—has discovered thousands of planets outside of our solar system. “Thanks to Kepler’s treasure trove of discoveries, astronomers now believe there may be at least one planet orbiting every star in the sky,” the press release states.