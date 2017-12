National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Detel has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to launch Detel D1, a feature phone priced at just Rs 499. Detel D1 is claimed to be the “most economical feature phone” by the company and it comes bundled with BSNL connection. The validity of the first recharge will be 365 days. Under this partnership, users will get talktime worth Rs 103 with call rates of BSNL to BSNL at 0.15 paisa per minute and at 0.40 paisa per minute to others. Additionally, BSNL is offering personal Ring Back tone for 28 days.