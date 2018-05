వేడెక్కిన కన్నడ పాలిటిక్స్.. కుమారస్వామికి సీఎం పదవి.. కాంగ్రెస్ షాకింగ్ నిర్ణయం?

National

Karnataka Election results are in very interesting. Entire Nation is looking at Karanataka Elections. Election results are in trending stage. BJP, Congress is neck to neck situation. Karanataka leading towards Hung assembly. BJP crosses 100 seats. Celebrations in the form of slogans have begun in the headquarter of the BJP in Bengaluru as the party has crossed the 100 mark. But not in a postion to capture power. In this occassion, Congress ready to support the JDS.