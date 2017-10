National

After spending Diwali with Army and BSF personnel in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple Friday morning before it closes ahead of the winter. The Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Shiva, closes Saturday for as long as six months. Modi had paid a visit to the temple on May 3 as well .